Stockton, Beth

BETH STOCKTON VICTORIA - Beth Stockton, 70, passed away Wednesday, October 16th, 2019. She was born January 18, 1949 in Austin, Texas to Joe Henry Burke, Sr. and the late Kathryn Nitschke Burke. Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. She is survived by her father Joe Henry Burke, Sr.; husband Jim Stockton; daughter Tamara Payton-Holy and husband Thomas; grandsons Jordan Tate Holy and wife Alana and Jackson Garett "Jack" Holy; sister Debra Young; brother Joe Henry Burke, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

