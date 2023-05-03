Betsy B. Blavier
VICTORIA — Betsy Anne Benton Blavier, 84, much beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, Gabba, Gram, Grandma B, and friend went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on April 30, 2023. A visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Rosewood Funeral Home. Her celebration of life service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Victoria, TX on Saturday, May 6th at 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Angus McGinty, David Brown, Gavin McGinty, John Benton, Tom Benton, David Blavier and Chris Marshall.
Betsy was born July 7, 1938 in Vicksburg, Mississippi as one of four children, the only daughter, to the late John Burnett Benton Jr and Irma Helen Eubanks Benton. Betsy loved her days on the family farm, with a favorite pastime reading on the back of her pet cow Bessie. After graduating high school in 1956, she went to North East Louisiana State College and graduated with a BA in Home Economics in 1959. Betsy began her teaching career in Louisiana and finished it in Victoria, Tx after 32 years of teaching.
Betsy married Donald Charles Blavier Jr, August 4th, 1974. They were married 48 years. Betsy was an avid crossword puzzle solver, a master seamstress. She was a 1st Soprano in the Trinity Episcopal Church choir, the Victoria Civic choir, the Victoria Madrigal choir, and the Texas Tech Civic Choir for numerous years. She enjoyed a new found hobby in quilting later in her retirement and met many lifelong friends along her journey.
Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Thomas and David Benton and John Burnett Benton III, her son-in-law Mark Allen Morton, her two grandsons Cyrus Daniel Morton and Owen Riley Brown. She is survived by her husband, Donald Charles Blavier Jr, her two daughters, Janet Melissa McGinty Morton of Victoria and Amy Katherine McGinty Brown and her husband David of Amarillo, her son Angus Kelly McGinty of San Antonio, her three step children, Sharon Hargrove, Rhys Blavier, Stephen Blavier, her grandchildren, Katherine Claire Morton Cadena and her husband Jordan, Madalynn Jane Brown, Gavin Wade McGinty, Kayla Nicole Haywood, her two great grandchildren Kennedy Blue Cadena and Lucian Kelly Cadena, and her loving friend and devoted caregiver Darla Ochoa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Episcopal School in memory of Betsy Blavier.
