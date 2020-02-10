BETSY LEIGH HULSEY VICTORIA - Betsy Leigh Hulsey went to be with the Lord February 7, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born January 13, 1934 in Jones County, Texas to the late Willis Yule and Flora Mize Wade. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm with a funeral service at 3:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Wes Hulsey. Betsy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jimmie Hulsey; daughter Angela Matula and husband Fred; daughter-in-law Carol Hulsey; grandchildren Matthew Matula, Sara Matula and Kimberlie Hulsey; brother Dewayne Wade; sister Wanda Smith and several nieces and nephews. Betsy helped with the family business, Victoria Printing, for many years. Prior to that she had been an LVN and a real estate agent. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed going to church, spending time with and cooking for her family, traveling with her husband, and taking care of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed their weekend home at Port O'Connor and fishing while she was there. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria commissioners reject calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (8)
- Crossroads residents chime in on impeachment trial (7)
- Fowler leads in overall campaign contributions ahead of primary (6)
- Guest column: Second Amendment Sanctuary silliness invites federal reprisals, increased federal enforcement (5)
- 3 Hallettsville school officials cleared of charges days before failure to report abuse trial (3)
- Free income tax service available with AARP Tax-Aide (3)
- County judge calls coverage of Harvey audit ‘fake news’ (3)
- VIctoria lawsuit adds to growing statewide concerns about Harvey recovery money (2)
- Victoria County Spelling Bee champs head to regionals (2)
- Authorities: Cooperation and communication will help seized gun investigation (w/ video) (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.