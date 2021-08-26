BETTIE JEAN ANDERSON WILSON
SAN ANTONIO — Our beloved mother Bettie Jean “Betsy” Anderson Wilson passed away on August 23, 2021. She was most recently a resident of Blue Skies/Air Force Village of San Antonio, Texas. She was born November 15, 1929 in Lake City, Florida to Fred Bernom Anderson and Lucille Bowley. At an early age she moved with her parents to Corpus Christi, Texas and then settled in Austwell, Texas where she was a teenager. She attended Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio and then the University of Texas in Austin where she completed her studies.
It was at UT she met a dashing NROTC midshipman named Edward “Ted” Woodrow Wilson. They married January 22, 1951 in Georgetown, Texas. After marriage Ted went on to a career in the US Navy rising to the rank of Captain in the submarine service. Ted gave Betsy credit for his success as a military officer, as she was always by his side, and provided a home for their family during his long deployments at sea and their many household moves across the US. Upon retirement from the US Navy in 1980, Betsy and Ted returned to Texas and Port Lavaca, specifically. It was in Port Lavaca that Betsy got her chance to put down roots and use her talents to make the world a better place.
Betsy cared deeply about giving back and nurturing those in need. She was instrumental in establishing the first Crisis Hotline in Calhoun County, she advocated for children as a participant in CASA Children’s Advocacy, she was on the board of the United Way of Calhoun County, the Calhoun County YMCA Board, and was appointed to multiple terms on the Board of Directors for Memorial Medical Center. In her role at MMC she was instrumental in major renovations of the hospital facility in the mid-90s. Her work was recognized in 1991 when the Port Lavaca Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce named her Woman of the Year. In later years she was a “pink lady” at the hospital and loved her “job”. She was a member of the Garden Club, Library Board, Adult Literacy Council and other community organizations. Always close to her heart was her church, as her faith was central to all she did. She was active in her church and dearly loved her church circle friends who made for a treasured monthly get-together.
She was a sports fan, particularly following the Astros and the Longhorns, an avid crossword and Sudoku puzzler. She took particular delight in sharing in the lives of her six grandchildren. Nana was always ready with a bowl of ice cream or her famous cheesecake when the kids dropped by. She and Ted enjoyed traveling in their retirement years visiting Europe often, Egypt and Australia. A lover of nature they frequented the national parks of the US.
She is preceded in her death by her parents and her beloved Ted. She is survived by sons Steve (Brenda) Wilson of New Braunfels, James (Annette) Wilson of Austin and daughter Susan (Larry) Dio of the Woodlands. Her 6 grandchildren Grant (Amanda) Wilson, Peyton Wilson, Travis (Meghan)Dio, Taylor (Brittany) Dio, David (Alex) Wilson, Sarah (Beth) Wilson and 4 great grandchildren survive her.
A private memorial will be observed by her family at a later date. The family ask that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to Calhoun County YMCA, Friends of Youth Campaign which can be found at https://www.ymcacalhoun.org/our-cause
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (5)
- Letter: Common sense, if you have it, use it (5)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (5)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (5)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (4)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (3)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (2)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Cody Lee Pena (2)
- Blotter: Robbery, criminal mischief reported at Victoria home (2)
- Will you eat at the five new restaurants that are coming to Victoria? (2)
- Did you go to the Victoria Faire this weekend? (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Jeffrey Alan Hodges (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- Letter: Victoria needs real high quality restaurants, not more fast food drive-thrus (1)
- Activists decry TCEQ process in final air permit hearing (1)
- Goliad County, TxDOT appeal to AG about roadside immigration signs (1)
- Jim Graff: Where is America headed? (2)
- Invocation for the safety of all Goliad students and teachers (1)
- Letter: It's up to all of us to protect our children too young to be vaccinated (1)
- Jessie Rivera Moreno (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Kelly Raley Franklin (1)
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated robbery, bail jumping (1)
- DAVID L. MOORE (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
- Amanda Rivera Baker (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (2)
- Rudy Castilla Ortiz (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.