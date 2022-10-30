Bettie Ruth Bailey Tate
VICTORIA — Bettie Ruth Bailey Tate passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the age of 87. She was born October 31, 1934, in Victoria, Texas to the late George H. Bailey and Mary Madaline Reid Bailey.
Bettie met the love of her life, Harvey N. Tate, working as a carhop at The Shack while in high school. They were happily married for 67 years at the time of Harvey’s passing. They raised their 4 children in Texas City, Texas before retiring in Victoria, Texas to care for Bettie’s aging parents and disabled sister, Mary. She was a loving mother who doted on her children, but also found it very important to teach them strong values and the importance of hard work.
Bettie herself was a hard worker and eagerly learned what she could about anything she was involved in. She was a strong independent woman well before the times. While living in Texas City, she worked for a truss company where she broke job barriers in the male-dominated construction industry. She eventually went on to get her real estate license to sell homes, as well as working at a mortgage company making home loans. Later, she worked for and eventually owned her own flooring and interior design company.
Bettie was an avid gardener, who loved to grow her own fruits and vegetables and plant wildflowers for the butterflies and hummingbirds to enjoy. After retirement in Victoria, Bettie and Harvey opened a garden nursery together where she cultivated and sold the many varieties of daylilies she loved.
Outside of her family, Bettie’s biggest passion was her art. She self-taught herself several painting techniques but loved working specifically with acrylic paints, hand painting her designs on everything from Harvey’s wood workings, to light bulbs and bottles, to even the leftover bread ties. She was proud to receive the honor to have one of her painted Christmas ornaments selected to be saved in the Smithsonian Institute for her particular art. Her favorite things to paint were Christmas decorations and she loved being able to share them with those around her. It wasn’t unusual to see the family Christmas tree year round in the Tate household filled with her beloved Santa Clauses and snowmen ornaments. Bettie also enjoyed sharing her passion for painting and teaching anyone interested in learning, including the invaluable time she was able to spend with her daughter Linda and the large community of friends she made through painting over the last 40+ years, who she cared for greatly.
Affectionately known as Mom, Mema, Grandma Tate, or Aunt Bettie by her family, she was the epitome of grace and strength as she faced several losses of ones she dearly loved in her life. She always encouraged a positive outlook and focused on the silver linings no matter the situation. During her last months of life, she continued to work hard, stay positive, and leave the word “can’t” out of her vocabulary.
Bettie is survived by her son Danny N. Tate (Alma), sister Jan Ream, grandchildren Rebecca Faulk (Tim), Jamie Grant (Jackie Johnson), Lisa McMurray (Brentt), Cody Wright (Naya Solis), Justin Wright, and Jennifer Tate (Gabe Hernandez), 10 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Bettie is preceded in death by her husband Harvey Neil Tate, sister Mary Louise Bailey, brother George Robert Bailey, daughters Deborah A. Tate, and Linda J. Tate, son Randy S. Tate, and grandson Brian C. Tate.
Pallbearers will be David Stithem, Michael Ayers, Brentt McMurray, Cody Wright, Ty Carter, and Ricky Kelley. Honorary pallbearers are Alvin Dloughy and Robert Green.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Memorial Chapel located at 8819 US Hwy 87 North Victoria, Texas 77904. Viewing will take place on Sunday, October 30 from 5 to 7 pm and the memorial service will take place on her birthday, Monday, October 31 at 2 pm with a burial service to follow. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
