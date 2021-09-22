Betty A. Williamson
VICTORIA — Betty Williamson, 88, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Saturday morning, September 11, 2021. Betty was born October 20, 1932, to Leo J. and Virginia Monasmith Rohlmeier in Pawnee City, Nebraska. Her early childhood was spent on a struggling farm where she and her father contracted and overcame scarlet fever during the Great Depression. Betty completed High School and in 1995 graduated from Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas. At age 17 she began teaching in a rural one room school. On May 18, 1952, she married the love of her life, David (Dave) Williamson. They were married 60 years before God called Dave home in 2013. She was an ordained minister. Betty was a treasure and valued member of Faith Family Church, Victoria.
Betty taught school in Arkansas, Oklahoma and was one of the founding teachers of Faith Academy, Victoria, Texas. Her favorite verse was Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” She loved ministering at Restoration House Ministries, nursing homes, and to the precious people in Guatemala. She said her gift and calling from God was teaching, music and prayer.
When Betty was 9 years old, she received Jesus as her Lord and Savior and pointed others to Christ. Passionate about her walk with God, she read her Bible and prayed daily. She faithfully volunteered to serve weekly in her church. Betty’s book entitled, Love and Enjoy the Journey was published in 2021. It tells about her life and ministry and the importance of prayer in all situations.
Betty was devoted to family and community. She is survived by her daughters, Ginny (Pastor Larry) Helms, Diane Cannon, Betty (Pastor Richard) Burress, and Tamra (Curt) Cash; her 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Gary (Lyla) Rohlmeier and Pastor Terry (Margaret) Rohlmeier; a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, her brother and sister-inlaw, Pastor. William and Murlene Rohlmeier and sister, Vicki Piatt.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:30am at Faith Family Church in Victoria, Texas.
Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to Faith Family Church, PO Box 4528, Victoria, TX 77903. Website: www.myffc.com. Memories of Mrs. Betty may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
