Betty Ann Jones
REFUGIO — Betty Ann Franklin Jones, 75, of Refugio Texas, passed away Monday January 30,2023. She is preceded in death by her parents Jessie Franklin and Mackie Crawford Franklin, daughter : Alicia Ann Franklin, Sons : Samuel Jones and Dennis Brown, sister : Ethel Lanley. She is survived by her husband Deacon Ezekiel Jones, Sons : Michael Jones (Phillip) Alton Jones (Lola) Norris Jones (Mary) Sisters : Jessie Franklin and Brother : Wesley Franklin.
Walk in visitation 11:00 am. - 4:00 pm. Friday February 3, 2023 at Barefield Funeral Home and 10:00 -10:50 am prior of service. Funeral service 11:00 am. Saturday February 4, 2023 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, in Refugio Texas, pastor Rev. Samuel Sutton.
Interment Cologne Cemetery.

