Betty Anthony

She was married to her beloved Weldon Anthony and they were blessed with three children, Judy, Carol and Kenneth. She belonged to the Christ of Christ most of her life and lived by the Golden Rule. She was a good wife, mother and loved her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors are her daughters; Judy Broomas and husband Nicky of Willis and Carol Rogers of Yoakum; son, Kenneth Anthony and wife Pamela of Yoakum; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister Mable Pierman and brother George O’Neill.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband Weldon Anthony and brothers and sisters.
Visitation 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Funeral Service at 2 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Mr. David Watson and Mr. Terry Starling officiating. Burial to follow at Yoakum Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
