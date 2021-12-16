Betty Anthony
YOAKUM — Betty Anthony, 88, joined her heavenly family Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was born October 18, 1933 in Fordtran to John and Artie Rebecca (Thompson) O’Neill.
She was married to her beloved Weldon Anthony and they were blessed with three children, Judy, Carol and Kenneth. She belonged to the Christ of Christ most of her life and lived by the Golden Rule. She was a good wife, mother and loved her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors are her daughters; Judy Broomas and husband Nicky of Willis and Carol Rogers of Yoakum; son, Kenneth Anthony and wife Pamela of Yoakum; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister Mable Pierman and brother George O’Neill.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband Weldon Anthony and brothers and sisters.
Visitation 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Funeral Service at 2 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Mr. David Watson and Mr. Terry Starling officiating. Burial to follow at Yoakum Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.