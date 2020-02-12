BETTY BAUCH VICTORIA - Betty was born on Feb. 9, 1931 to the late Hugo F. and Lydia (Bruns) Meyer in Skidmore, Texas. She spent her growing up years on the family farm in Tynan, Texas working summers during her high school years at the local grain elevator and cotton gin. Betty graduated from Mathis High School and then went on to study at Texas Lutheran University. She graduated in 1951 with a B.A. in Education. Betty was a member of the TLU choir and part of the second graduating class from TLU. Betty then taught eighth grade history and government in Goliad, Texas where she met and married her husband of 67 years, James Robert (Bobby) Bauch. They were married in 1952 at St. Paul's Lutheran in Tynan where Betty was baptized and confirmed. After moving to Victoria, Betty became active at First English Lutheran where she directed the Chancel, Carol and Canto choirs for many years. She was also active in the First English Lutheran Church Women's organization and served several times as Circle Chairman. Betty also served as Worship Committee Chairman, taught Sunday School, served with the Lutheran World Relief quilting program, and taught innumerable Bible studies to many different age groups. Her knowledge and application of God's word was an inspiration to all who knew her and she lived her faith every day. After moving to Kerrville, Texas in 1986, Betty continued to serve the Lord in much the same way, singing in the choir, ringing handbells, and leading Bible studies for all ages. Betty is survived by her husband, James Robert (Bobby) Bauch, her brother Willam H. (Helen) Meyer, daughters Mary Gail (Chuck) Moody and Suzanne Gleason (fiance Robert McCord), grandson J. R. (Simone) Moody, and granddaughter Katy Moody (fiance Josh Cates). She is also survived by her step-grand children, Chuck Jr. (Mary Catherine) Moody, Scott (Crissy) Moody, Angie Moody Hinson (late Billy Hinson), Cindy Moody Lytton (Michael), two great-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren, and 12 step-great-great-grandchildren. She is preceeded in death by her parents and her sister, Joyce Meyer Wehman. Betty wanted all those who remember her to remember that she loved the Lord and to be joyful in the knowledge that she is with Him now, celebrating with all the Saints who have gone before her! A memorial service will be held Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Victoria, Tx. Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Memorial Fund.
