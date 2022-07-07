Betty Blades Reed
HOUSTON — Betty Blades Reed, daughter of Agnes Mills Blades and William Hamlet Blades, was born on August 11, 1927. Betty’s death occurred on Thursday, June 30, 2022, after a sudden illness with COVID and pneumonia. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ted B. Reed Sr. in 2007 and her oldest son, Ted B. Reed Jr. in 2013. Betty was a graduate of Lamar High School in Houston. After high school she attended the University of Texas in Austin where she met and married her husband, Ted. She later attended Sul Ross University in Alpine, did her student teaching at Centennial School, which is now a recognized historical site, and earned a degree in Elementary Education. She also earned a Master’s degree in Elementary Education from A & I University in Kingsville, Texas. Betty and Ted were married for 59 years and had four children, two boys and two girls. The oldest son, Ted B. Reed Jr. now deceased, William (Bill) Blades Reed, Melissa (Missy) Reed Porche and Sissy (Sheila) Agnes Mills. She is survived by eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Betty was a first grade and kindergarten teacher for 30 years. She taught at Smith, Shields, Hopkins and Dudley Elementary Schools. She loved teaching and most of her teaching was at the kindergarten level where she taught many of “her kids” to read and write. She was an advocate of learning and a devoted supporter of children and parents.
After the loss of her husband, Ted, she spent a year in Alpine living with her daughter, Sissy, and then moved to Houston in March 2009, to be near her daughter, Melissa. She lived at the Spring Shadows Brookdale Assisted Living and enjoyed many activities such games, Bible Studies, Bingo, singers, movies and field trips.
She had a wonderful, meaningful life and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Family will miss her, but God called her home where she will be united with her husband, Ted, and son, Ted Jr.
