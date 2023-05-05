Betty Blanche Sullivan
GOLIAD — Betty Blanche Sullivan passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023, in Victoria, Texas.
Betty was born August 6, 1936, to Joseph Walter Linney and Margaret Agnes Murphy Linney in Skidmore, Texas. She attended school in Skidmore, where in high school she was All-Campus Favorite and a star basketball player. She graduated from Skidmore High School in 1954.
After graduation, Betty went to work in Beeville as a secretary for Union Producing Company and then for Hewitt and Dougherty. She married Joseph David Sullivan on May 13, 1961, in Beeville, where they made their home and raised their sons Jody and Todd. In 1992, Betty and Joe David built a home outside Goliad on the family ranch.
Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joe David Sullivan, Sr., sons Joe D. (Karin Knolle) Sullivan, Jr. of Sandia and Todd Alan (DeAnne) Sullivan of Victoria, grandson Joseph Michael F. Sullivan, and great-grandchildren Joseph Caden Sullivan and Cambree Rose Sullivan. She is also survived by one of her eight siblings, Dean Mick of Sinton, along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 with visitation from 10:30-11:30 AM, the Holy Rosary at 11:30 AM and the Funeral Mass to follow at noon, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 238 N. Commercial Street, Goliad, Texas 77963. A private burial will take place later at Holy Cross Cemetery in Goliad.
Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad, Texas.

