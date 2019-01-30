BETTY LOU BURNS MATAGORDA - Betty Lou Burns, 74, of Matagorda passed away January 27, 2019. She was born October 25, 1944. Her parents Dale and Gladys Withrow preceded her in death. Survivors include her husband James W. "Jim" Burns; daughters Tina Keen & husband Troy, Deenae Eastwood & husband Ron, Aisha Burns and Alise Burns; son Craig Cashion & wife Kim; sister Frances Elder & husband Steve; grandchildren Maegan Griffith & husband Michael, Leighton Keen, Wade Bluda, Tate Bluda, Cullen Cashion and Truett Eastwood and great grandchild Walker Keen Griffith. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Tom Quirk officiating. Interment will be in the Matagorda Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Leighton Keen, Cullen Cashion, Charles Clark, Wade Bluda, Tate Bluda and Bryan Long. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Alzheimers Assoc. Team Bebe at: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/TX-HoustonampSoutheastTexas?team_id=530963&amp;pg=team&amp;fr_id=12676

