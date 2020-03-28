Cook, Betty

BETTY JEAN COOK VICTORIA - Betty Jean Dickerson Cook, 89, died March 12, 2020. Nanny, as she was fondly known, truly loved her family and she will be missed by all who loved her. Private Graveside Services will be on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rev. Tim Williams officiating.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries