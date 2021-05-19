Betty Faye Pearson
VICTORIA — Ms. Betty Faye Pearson, 69, of Victoria, Texas went home to be with her Lord & Savior, Tuesday, May 11th.
The Pearson Family will be receiving visitors from 10:00AM -12:00PM, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Services will begin at 12:00 PM with Pastor Larry Green officiating. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Betty was born in Ferriday, Louisiana to Margaret Love and Jimmy Lee Pearson on August 17, 1951. She came to Victoria, Texas chasing her dream, to becoming a nurse. After graduating from the University of Texas in 1974; Betty began her 43-year career, serving her community as a nurse at Citizens Medical Center.
She was a nurse beyond her call of duty, Betty’s nursing skills were personally requested by patients because they knew they’d be in good hands, best known for her vest of life, passion to serve others and the genuine devotion to the nursing profession.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret; father and step-mother, Jimmy Lee and Rosalee Pearson.
Betty is survived by her life-long partner, Henry Simmons; her three beloved boys, Curtis Pearson, James Brock Jr., Travis Brock; brother, Jimmy Lee Pearson; sister, Elsray Elliott; grandsons, Curtis Jr., Corvay, Clayvon, Jacqulayn and Carter Pearson; granddaughters, Caiah, Tearra and Miranda Pearson, Branae and Brittany Gibson; great-grandchildren, Corvay Jr. and Camden Pearson. Along with numerous aunts, cousin, nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Many people are stirring up fear of illegals and downplaying the real threats (10)
- Commissioners Court to consider a new grant for Victoria Regional Airport Monday (6)
- Edna plans to overhaul streets for first time in decades (4)
- To my conservative friends (4)
- Letter: Congressional members need to accept Trump has no relevance (3)
- Syndicated column: Biden sets everything on fire (2)
- Authorities: 2 pursuits in Lavaca County likely connected to human smuggling, trafficking (2)
- Guest Column: Real leaders lay it all on the line (2)
- The GOP midterm agenda (3)
- Third candidate files for the District 3 City Council special election (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.