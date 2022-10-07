Betty Hencerling
GOLIAD — Betty Hencerling, 82, of Goliad, passed from this earth on October 1, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and service, Saturday, October 8 at Grace Funeral Home, 214 Market Street. Goliad, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Betty was born in Houston, Texas to the late George and Hazel Thompson. In 1970, Betty married the late Bob Hencerling. Betty worked as a bookkeeper for many years for the Goliad County local tax collector office and then the Goliad ISD tax office. Betty was a self-taught pencil and paint artist. She also designed and built her own furniture. Betty found great joy deer hunting and just being on her property in the country working on her yard. Country was her favorite music to listen and dance to.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hencerling; parents, George and Hazel Thompson; sisters, Mary Rumfield, Vivian Rumfield and Katherine Demney and brother, John Thompson.
Betty leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Shelli (Mike) Owens of Pearland; son Garland (Val) Hencerling of Goliad; sisters, Rita Block of Katy, Dorothy Rainwater of Henderson, Nevada, brother Terry (Ruth) Thompson of Round Rock, Texas; granddaughter; Chey Salles; grandson Hayden Hindley and great-granddaughter, Patience Woods
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Schulenburg AD/head coach placed on administrative leave
- Victim testified in Victoria child sex abuse case
- Only let good things in: Cuero woman turns 100 Saturday
- Zappe, Victoria prepare for East graduate's possible first start
- Thomas Halepaska, Victoria's beloved baker and councilman, died Oct. 1
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on aggravated robbery, deadly conduct charges
- It's so alive!: National Night Out brings hundreds out to party with fire, city and police officials
- Victoria man arrested on drug, tampering with evidence charges
- Potential nursing program causes alarm for existing local college programs
- Bay City's Byron Jones welcomes return to alma mater
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.