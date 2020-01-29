BETTY JANE GILLIG VICTORIA - Betty Jane Gillig, 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020. Betty's family and friends will gather for a memorial service on Saturday, February 1st at 10:00am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Betty was born October 19th, 1944 to the late George and Elsie Lassmann in Victoria, Texas. Betty was a long time member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. She loved roses and gardens. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her famous turkey and dressing and lemon pies. She worked at Citizens Medical Center for over 30 years. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed visiting with people. She was a loving and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elsie Lassmann; brothers-in-law, Finch Burriss and Steve Eddlemann; and nephew, Paul Burriss. Betty is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronald Gillig; her sons, Travis Gillig (Melanie) and John Gillig (Rachelle); grandchildren, Abby Gillig and Brenden Davis; sisters, Shirley Burriss, Donna Eddlemann and Debbie Krueger (Dr. Kurtis Krueger); sister-in-law, Jean Tuch (Elton); along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Davita and also to the emergency room staff at Citizens Medical Center. Those wishing to make memorial donations in Betty's memory are requested to do so to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Victoria.
