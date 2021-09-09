Betty Jean Green
Betty Jean Green
VICTORIA — Betty Jean Green, 79 of Victoria passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born June 3, 1942, in Victoria, TX to Louis and Leeordor Rucker Barefield.
Betty Jean worked for Retama Manor as a nurse’s aide for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy A. Green; sons, Russell Bates of Houston, Alton Green of San Antonio; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Betty Jean was preceded in death by four sisters, Roberta Shanklin, Ora Lee Bates, Johnnie Mae Austin, Ethel Kitchens, and two brothers, Louis Barefield Jr and Bobby Barefield.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9-10 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with the funeral service to begin at 10 am with Rev. Walter Gant officiating. The burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Greens’ nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Harbor Hospice, 5606 N. Navarro Suite 306, Victoria, TX 77904.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

