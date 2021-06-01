Betty Jean Knippenberg

She was a registered nurse, homemaker and a Catholic. She took great pride in raising her children.
Survivors: husband, Robert Edward Knippenberg, Sr. of Fort Worth; daughters, Karen Fox (Richard) and Amy Knippenberg all of Aledo; sons, Rev. Robert E. Knippenberg Jr of Hostyn, Todd Knippenberg (Lu) of Lewisville and Rev. Patrick S. Knippenberg of Victoria; grandchildren, Kelly Knippenberg, Erica Fox Gibbins and William Fox along with 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Ross M. Gamble (Kathy) of New Orleans.
Preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Scott Knippenberg.
Visitation 6 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with The Most Rev. Brendan Cahill, STD, Bishop of the Diocese of Victoria officiating. Entombment Shiner Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Pallbearers: Rev. Robert E. Knippenberg, Todd Knippenberg, Rev. Patrick S. Knippenberg, Richard Fox, William Fox and Greg Gibbins.
Memorial contributions may be given to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
