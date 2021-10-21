Betty Jean Lee
LA WARD — Betty Jean Lee, of La Ward, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the age of 82. She was born November 9, 1938, in Lubbock, Texas to the late Carroll and Jean Smith.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Linda Stanley (Kevin) of Glenpool OK, Brenda Lang of La Ward, TX and Sherry Armstrong (Brian) of Glenpool OK; grandchildren, Shelly Gerjes (Nick), Stephen Lang (Heather), Michael Thomas, Shawna Shieve (Matthew), Mason Armstrong (Savannah), and Myles Armstrong; great grandchildren, Matthew McCoy, Jacob McCoy, and Luke Gerjes, nephews Russell Smith(Dahlia) and Randall Smith(Teresa).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Dillard Lee, her parents, Carroll and Jean Smith, her sister Carol Ann Smith and grandson, Derrick Duane Long.
She is loved by many who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Michael Thomas, Mason Armstrong, Myles Armstrong, Matthew McCoy, Jacob McCoy, and Nick Gerjes.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 am, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel, with the burial to follow in Red Bluff Cemetery in Lolita. Reverend Russel Smith will be officiating.
Family request in lieu of flowers to make memorial donations to New Century Hospice of Victoria, 1908 N. Laurent St. Suite 510, Victoria, Texas 77901.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's getting too hostile (10)
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (8)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (4)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (2)
- Guest column: To delay rebuilding the Stroman campus will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future (2)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (2)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- Martin "Peewee" Robles Jr. (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Father of sex trafficking victim to speak at monthly Victoria GOP meeting (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- It's time to get rid of the debt limit (1)
Online Poll
Do you drink tequila?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.