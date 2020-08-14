Betty Jean "Pie" Lowry Leatherwood, 100, of Victoria, Texas passed from this life July 30, 2020 with her daughter Darla by her side. She was born July 11, 1920 in Oil Hill, Kansas to Frank B. Lowry and Bessie Edith "Bamie" Pooler Lowry. She married the love of her life; our Daddy, Arthur Neil Leatherwood in Granbury, Texas March 8, 1941 while he was in the US Army. She graduated from the Women's Jr. Sr. College in Denton, Texas.
They lived a long and interesting life of almost 70 years together before Daddy passed in 2010. Welcoming her into our Lord's presence are her parents, husband, son David Frank Leatherwood, daughter Carol Jean Leatherwood Anderson, granddaughter Dana Witte Whitaker, sisters Lilith Lowry, Marjorie Wright and Barbara Farmer.
We give thanks to God that Betty Jean had time to touch and influence the lives of so many. To share her wisdom and her stories. What precious memories we have. We that will be missing her dearly are her daughter Darla "Baby Girl" (as she called her daughter so sweetly) Leatherwood Thomas (Randy); grandchildren Debbie Esterak Pilsner, Sean Fanelli, Sara Leatherwood Harding (Randy), and Kevin Leatherwood (Allyson); great grandchildren Blaine Crabb, Keaton Crabb and Tobias Fanelli, nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.
She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, Promenader's Square Dance Club and Wheel & Spur Trail Riders.
They camped as a family for many years on the Frio River, Lake Quachita, AR and Rockport, TX where they enjoyed boating, fishing, swimming, etc. She traveled to Wisconsin for 50 years in the summer to visit relatives. She enjoyed researching family genealogy for over 50 years and created several family history books.
Honorary pallbearers are Randy Thomas, Sean Fanelli, Blaine Crabb, Keaton Crabb, Tom Gossett and Myke Whitaker.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, DAR or Colonial Dames.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
