BETTY VAN SICKLE VICTORIA - On Oct 30, 2019 Betty Jean Hornstein Van Sickle , 87, left to join Bob and her family in the hereafter. She was the youngest, sweetest, cutest child of Charles F, Sr and Matilda Fruede Hornstein, born Oct 19, 1932. Betty attended schools in Victoria and graduated from Patti Welder HS in 1951. She became a telephone operator with Bell Telephone. Later that year she met Robert Van Sickle on a blind date. They were married 6 months later on April 19, 1952. After her son was born, 1956, she became a stay at home mom. Betty later attended Victoria Junior College. After her daughter entered grade school, Betty took a job as office clerk with Mrs Baird's Bakery. She retired from there after 27 years. Betty was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She participated in many activities there from Luther League, Loyals, WELCA, Mary & Martha to altar guild. Betty was a fine seamstress, had a green thumb, and designed beautiful cakes for her family. Betty and Bob loved to travel. They purchased an RV in retirement and traveled the country. Betty leaves behind son Mark (Vicky) of Idaho Falls, Idaho and his children Amber (Shaun) Birch and Evan Van Sickle, and daughter Dawn (David) Martyn and their children Amanda (Aaron) Hudson and Mark (Rachel) Martyn., great grandchildren Sam, William and Ivy Birch, Mia and Jamie Hudson and Faye and Kaitlyn Martyn. She was predeceased by her parents, loving husband, brother Charles Jr, sister Nell Rose Lockhart and Great-granddaughter Ava Birch. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday Nov 26 at 11AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Kara Harrell-Speed officiant. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or any Alzheimer's charity.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (9)
- Letter: Taxpayers should know where, how insurance money is spent (5)
- Guest column: Government at all levels (4)
- Victoria sheriff wants answers about how Harvey recovery money spent (3)
- Editorial from The Wall Street Journal: Wealth tax did not work well in Europe (2)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Conversation, listening are good civic habits (2)
- Bank offers 600K to VISD for new stadium turf, naming rights to field (2)
- Texas A&M researchers to study opioid use in the Crossroads (1)
- Letter: Refugio High School fight song needs to be changed (1)
- Downloaded for bear: Victoria growls at Suddenlink internet services (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.