Betty Jo Nuñez

VICTORIA — Betty Jo Nunez, 64 of Victoria, Tx passed on Dec. 11th 2021 in Victoria, TX. Her visitation will be Thursday December 16th 2021 from 1pm to 7 followed by a rosary at 7 pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be at 1 pm Friday December 17th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 208 West River St. burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Betty Jo Nunez was born in Victoria, Tx to Rudolfo John Huerta Sr. and Julia Chacon on December 11th 1957. She is preceded in death by both parents and brother Rudy John Huerta Jr. Betty Jo Nunez is survived by her loving and devoted husband Fernando Nunez; 2 sons John Wayne(Amy) and Mark Walding, 3 stepsons Jason, Joseph and Joshua Nunez and stepdaughter Veronica Nunez, brothers Daniel(Sarah) Huerta and Christopher (Melissa) Huerta and sister Vera(Greg) Garza, 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild

