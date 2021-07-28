Betty Jo Wieland
VICTORIA — Betty Jo Wieland, 80 of Victoria passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021. She was born December 27, 1940 in Victoria to Lawrence and Gladys Sarlls Vogt. Betty was a bookkeeper for the Fordyce Gravel Company.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Bacak and husband, James of El Campo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wieland in 2006.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 1-2 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 1:30 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 2 pm. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria, TX 77901 or Texas Home Health Hospice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

