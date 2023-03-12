Betty Joe Jahn
VICTORIA — Betty Joe Jahn, 87, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born February 4, 1936 in Sweet Home, Texas to the late Joseph and Sophie Slanina Vanek. She married Charles Jahn on January 6, 1962.
She graduated Yoakum High School in 1954. She loved her family and all of her dachshunds. She was a good cook, baker and gardener.
Betty is survived by sons, Jeff Jahn of Wharton and Tim Jahn of Victoria; and sister, Margie Waggoner of Fayetteville, AR. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jahn in 2019; and brother-in-law, Burett Waggoner.
Visitation will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 10:30am with the funeral service following at 11:00am. Entombment will be at the Resurrection Mausoleum.
Thoughts and memories made be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Edna woman arrested on DWI, assault of public servant charges
- Pilot killed in helicopter crash served as surgeon in Bay City
- Actor Sean Astin to make appearance in Victoria in March
- East overpowers Beeville, wins VISD Tournament with unblemished record
- Report: Shiner train derailment caused by empty car thought to be loaded
- Refugio's Ernest Campbell adds to gold-medal count at Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays
- Missing Aurora couple found dead
- Flight school, mental health center proposals on commissioners' agenda
- Blotter: Victoria woman arrested on criminal mischief charge
- Port O'Connor helicopter crash victims ID'd
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.