Betty Joe Jahn
VICTORIA — Betty Joe Jahn, 87, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born February 4, 1936 in Sweet Home, Texas to the late Joseph and Sophie Slanina Vanek. She married Charles Jahn on January 6, 1962.
She graduated Yoakum High School in 1954. She loved her family and all of her dachshunds. She was a good cook, baker and gardener.
Betty is survived by sons, Jeff Jahn of Wharton and Tim Jahn of Victoria; and sister, Margie Waggoner of Fayetteville, AR. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jahn in 2019; and brother-in-law, Burett Waggoner.
Visitation will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 10:30am with the funeral service following at 11:00am. Entombment will be at the Resurrection Mausoleum.
Thoughts and memories made be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

