Betty Kimberly Kashouty
VICTORIA — Betty, age 50, fought the good fight and on November 30, 2022, finished her earthly race. She was a ferocious fighter and did not give in to the cancer until her final breath. She was the youngest daughter of Jack L. and Barbara A. Kashouty. She was born December 30, 1971, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Betty was a fun-loving and funny person. She found humor in all of life’s moments. Her ability to make you laugh was her gift.
Survivors include her daughter, Taylor Johnson. Her sister, and brother-in-law, Leslie and Patrick Laqua, nieces: Skyelar, and her husband, Matthew Hall, and Katheryne Laqua. She leaves her cousins and extended family to remember her as well. Her fur babies brought her joy and companionship throughout her battle with cancer. The family of Betty gratefully acknowledge the care and compassion of Hospice of South Texas. Especially the nursing staff for home care and Dr. Meyer and the nursing staff at the Dornburg Compassion Center. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you also Glenda Gibbs and Holly Bennett for your care and compassion and true kindness in her last few hours.
Betty asked that Doctor Goruhi and Dr. Tu be remembered as the care they provided during her illness was beyond excellent. You are truly magnificent oncologists. Thank you for the time you were able to give us with Betty.
Services will be at St Francis Episcopal Church Victoria, Texas on December 9, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the afternoon. Reception will follow at the Parish Hall. Officiating is Father Stephen Carson. Funeral Services under the care and direction of Rosewood Funeral Home.
Memorials, if so desired, may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
