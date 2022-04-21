Betty Lou Brinkley
VICTORIA — Betty Lou Brinkley, 80 of Victoria passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born December 5, 1941 in Cuero to Gabriel Charles and Nancy Jane Pate Salles. She married D.E. Brinkley on February 14, 1993 in Victoria. She was a loving housewife and enjoyed gardening and her flowers. She will be missed by all those who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband of twenty-nine years, D.E. Brinkley, sister, Julene Salles (Fred) David; nieces, Rifta Allen “Baby”, Dorothy Nell Jones “Little Dorothy”, Betty Jo Jones, Lisa Bourland and Barbara Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gabriel Charles Salles and Nancy Jane Pate Salles; sisters, Allien Salles Tumlinson, Margaret Salles Macha and Dorothy Nell Salles Jones; brothers, Charles Salles, Gabriel Charles Salles, William Salles, Willard Salles and Chester Edward Salles. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, 2:00 PM at Clinton Cemetery in Cuero. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Heads up high Democrats (6)
- Dietitian Dish: Children with autism and nutrition (2)
- Opinion: Was STAAR test a solution in search of a problem? (2)
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (9)
- Wesley "Wes" Emmett Cole III (1)
- Charles Eugene Williams, Jr. (1)
- Syndicated column: Mow, mow, mow (1)
- Paul Anthony Carbajal, Jr. (1)
- Blotter: Victoria home vandalized (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.19:11-12; quote by Wendell Berry (1)
- DPS trooper works to raise autism awareness for his son (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.