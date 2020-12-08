Betty Lou Murphy
CUERO — Betty Lou Murphy, 91, passed away on Saturday, December 5th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 9th at 11:00am at Evergreen Cemetery in Victoria, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Steven Ellis, Jason Ellis, Kevin Roznovsky, Jeff Baergen, Bill Lopez, and Joel Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearer is William “Bill” Kelly.
Betty was born August 3rd, 1929 in Victoria, Texas to the late Fred Moss, Sr. and Frances Meyer Moss. She was a permanent substitute teacher for VISD for many years. She enjoyed playing poker, bingo and especially the slot machines.
She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids. They were her everything. She was very outspoken and highly opinionated. Her response to most questions would be “Because I Can”. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred Moss, Sr. and Frances Meyer Moss; and her brother, Fred Moss, Jr.
Betty is survived by her children, Saunnie Ellis (Alan) and Larry Johnson (EJ); grandchildren, Steven Ellis (Amanda) and Jason Ellis (Gabby); great-grandchildren, Katelyn Ellis, Breann Ellis, Kyle Ellis, Samantha Guillen and Cain Guillen; and one great-great grandchild on the way, Kehlani Ellis; along with other loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to Adopt-A-Pet in Betty’s memory.
Memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Houston Hwy.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Authorities: Pedestrian's death on Victoria County highway appears accidental (3)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (3)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- School district 's future needs community input (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
- Citizens hospital will be first in the Crossroads to receive COVID vaccine (1)
- 6 Days of Christmas Giveaway (1)
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (4)
- Syndicated column: Black education tragedy is new (1)
Online Poll
Do you donate to Toys for Tots?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.