Betty Lou Townsend

She was born April 11, 1940 in El Campo to the late Emil and Ruby Townsend. Betty was a loving sister and aunt.
She is survived by her siblings, Kenneth Townsend and wife Carolyn of El Campo, Carolyn Keaton of Bellville, Linda Taylor and husband Robin, Clyde Townsend, Ivan Townsend and wife Debbie all of Louise and Shirley Collinsworth and husband Jerry of Falfurrias.
Visitation will be held at Wheeler Funeral Home from 5 till 7 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 am Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Wheeler Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Serving as pallbearers will be; Craig Bram, Jason Collinsworth, Barry Cory, Jordan Gresham, Cory Hajovsky and Thomas Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Collinsworth, Johnny Gresham, Robin Taylor, Byron Coffman and Dr. Don Bosse.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
