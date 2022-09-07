Betty Mae Bachus
VICTORIA — Betty Mae Bachus, 95, of Victoria went to her heavenly home on August 31, 2022. She was born January 3, 1927 in Victoria to Claude and Juanita Ralston Hill. She was retired from Victoria College and was a member of Western Hills Baptist Church. Betty was very active in her church, teaching Sunday School, VBS, setting up everything needed for any parties or funerals, and just loved her time worshiping her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherlyn Harrold; son, Rocky Bachus; grandchildren, Alisa Janak, Brandi Harrold, Rachel Odom, Brooke Buenaventura, and Bridgette Bachus; great-grandchildren, Shelby Janak, Carson Janak (Jennifer Janak), McKenzie Laqua (Matthew Laqua), Gabby Huber, Gavin Huber, Jayden Odom, Landrey Odom, Cohen Bachus, Aubrianna Barrera, Kassim Buenaventura, Breck Janak, Wyatt Laqua, and Avery Buenaventura.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Price officiating.
Pallbearers are Kevin Janak, Joe Don Odom, Carson Janak, Jayden Odom, Gavin Huber, and Matthew Laqua. Honorary Pallbearer is Cohen Bachus.
Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in Refugio, or Baptist Temple in Victoria.
The family of Betty wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Harbor Hospice, Brenda, Brianna and Erica, for all of their care and compassion shown to Betty and the Bachus family during this time.
Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

