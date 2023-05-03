Betty McCampbell Beam
VICTORIA — Betty McCampbell Beam entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2023 at the age of 94. She was born September 29, 1928 in Beeville, TX to the late W.R. and Margaret Gallagher McCampbell.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4th at 1:00 PM with a rosary at 1:30 PM at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to follow at 2:00 PM with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.
She began her education in a one room school house in the Irish Community of Gussettville, TX before moving to George West, Texas. Betty was salutatorian of the 1946 George West High School graduating class. After graduation, she served as Deputy County Clerk in the Live Oak County Courthouse. In that office she was clerk of the County Court, recording deeds, taking depositions, issuing marriage licenses in addition to serving as clerk of the Commissioners Court.
She married Buddy Beam in George West, TX on May 24, 1952. They lived in Corpus Christi and Alice, Texas before settling in Victoria, TX in 1967.
During her 56 years in Victoria, she was a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, The Altar Society and quilting group along with St. Mary’s quilting group. She volunteered through community outreach groups. She loved sewing for her family, was an avid reader and supported the Victoria Public Library and Community Theater. She and Buddy enjoyed Sunday dances at the VFW Hall and daily walks. She enjoyed painting with watercolor.
She is survived by her sister Mary Bob Kosub (Curtis), sons James Beam (Bonnie), Chris Beam (Sharon) and Patrick Beam; her daughter Angie Chilek (Mike); eight grandchildren Jason Beam, Eric Beam, Cambria Schauer, Kristen Sloas, Kyle Beam, Anna Beth Nail, Darby Chilek, and Logan Chilek; and thirteen great grandchildren Ava, Jackson, Carys, Fulton, Austin, Ryleigh, Campbell, Avery, Bailey, Kenzie, Hudson, Wylie and Juniper.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Buddy Beam; her parents W.R. and Margaret Gallagher McCampbell; her sister Margie Richards and brother Billy McCampbell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victoria Public Library, OLV Altar Society, Nave Museum in Victoria, Victoria Community Theater or charity of choice.
