BETTY J. MCCUTCHAN VICTORIA - Joann McCutchan, or Joanie or my nanny (but hopefully not Grandmother and absolutely, never Betty) was born on October 25, 1948. Joann passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 71 (or old as dirt) after a short bout with cancer. On December 31st, Joann celebrated 53 years of marriage to her husband Keith, who can finally be the last to say, "I love you more". Their love was one that all marriages should aspire to become. They were full of love for one another, their family and spread that love and kindness to others. Left to grieve are her husband Keith, daughter Keitha and son-in-law James, and granddaughters Morgan and Macy. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Wenske, and brother-in-laws, Calvin McCutchan and Bill McCutchan, sister-in-law Terri McCutchan and mother-in-law, Dixie McCutchan. There are many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Joann will be joining in heaven her parents, A.C. and Dora Sullins, her father-in-law, E.L. McCutchan, sister, Gean Weitz and brother-in-laws, Steve Yoast and Charles Wenske. Most importantly, she is happily running in the flowers with her youngest daughter, Roxi. We will miss everything about you including your banana pudding, fried chicken, cherry cake and all of the hugs and kisses! Also, who is going to keep dad out of trouble? Please join us as we celebrate her life at a memorial service on Tuesday, January 7th at 4:00 pm. It will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 185 Kolle St., Inez, Texas. To leave a comforting message please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net, or send floral arrangements to Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. Memorial donations can made to Golden Crescent CASA.
