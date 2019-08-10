BETTY JEAN NIELSEN EL CAMPO - Betty Nielsen, age 82 of El Campo passed away Aug 7, 2019. Funeral services Saturday at 10 am at First Lutheran Church in El Campo with burial at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery. Wheeler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, 361-580-6356.
