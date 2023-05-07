Betty Quinn Mercer
VICTORIA — Betty Quinn Mercer, 93, of Victoria passed away May 3, 2023. She was born March 11, 1930 in Monroe, LA to Henry E. and Elsie Burket Quinn. Betty was a member of many organizations including: St. Francis Episcopal Church where she served on the St. Francis Episcopal Church Altar Guild and Improvement Guild, Beta Sigma Phi for 64 years, Bridge Club, Bon Aire Garden Club, and the Morning Study Club. She was an incredible artist and loved spending time reading.
She is survived by those she considered her family, Doris Boyd (David); their son, Brandon Kocian (Anne) and their children: Harper, Frances, and Scarlett Kocian; Tammy Kotzur; her children, Keleigh Kotzur West (Cliff), Katie Mikeska (Bradley), Kyle Kotzur (Jackie), and Kurt Kotzur (Greg) and all of their children: River West, Nathan Mikeska, and Carter Kotzur; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Leon L. Mercer; parents; Jerome Kotzur, whom she loved like a son; sister, Emma “Tiny” Quinn Pappas; and brother, Williams “Dean” Quinn.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church with Father Stephen Carson officiating.
It is with a grateful heart that family would like to thank Harbor Hospice and Home Instead, especially Sandra Palacios and Mikayla Bates, for the loving care provided to Betty.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.