Betty Ruth McLaurin
VICTORIA — Betty Ruth McLaurin, 85, went home to be with her Lord Sunday April 18, 2021. She was born September 14, 1935 in Victoria Texas to the late Tollie Audie and Ruth Pearl Thomas. She was married to the love of her life Roy G. McLaurin Jr. for 56 wonderful years. Betty married at age 16 and by age 24, she and Roy had 4 children, Nancy Schmidt (Glenn), Roy McLaurin (Cheryl), Audrey Bell (Noward) of Victoria and Peggie McLaurin of Dripping Springs. She lost an infant daughter Ivy Charlene shortly after her birth. Her brother-in-law, Gary McLaurin (Judy) was 4 years old when Roy and Betty married and was like a son to her.
Betty was a loving and playful Mother who taught her children about Jesus. She was a Bible class teacher as well as a Girls Scout Leader. She was talented with her hands playing guitar; excellent cook; and had a green thumb. Because she always had a song in her heart, her nickname was Songbird. She’d say, “I wake up singing, and go to bed singing.”
She worked as a beautician, and later a Licensed Vocational Nurse working at Citizen’s Medical Center. She supported Roy for 2 years while he attended Sunset School of Preaching in Lubbock.
Mom kept her mind active reading through the entire Bible for many years. Her daily routine included reading her Bible and a devotional book; word search puzzles, computer games and watching Family Feud. She prayed without ceasing for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And when she started thinking about death, she’d say, ‘When the Lord is ready for me, Betty is ready!’
Visitation will be held at Central Church of Christ on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9am. Funeral services to begin at 10am with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Church of Christ mission outreach or Crown Hospice.
