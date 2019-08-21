BETTY STREY YORKTOWN - Betty Rauch Strey, 77, of Yorktown, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born November 16, 1941, in Guadalupe County, to the late Marcos and Betty Dietert Rauch. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Rauch and Richard Rauch; sisters, Helen Hancock, Lucille Hancock and Dorothy Linebarger. She is survived by her husband, Alfred Strey; sons, Harold Wayne Strey and Dwayne Allen Strey; step-son, Darrell Ray Strey (Mitzi); grandchildren, Amanda Rene Strey, Nikolus Strey and Stephanie Lynn Potter; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5-8pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Finch Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 10am, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Weesatche Community Cemetery with Rev. Mark Collins officiating. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Resident ashamed of hometown road conditions (8)
- 'Let our voices be heard': March against immigration raids (3)
- '5th commissioner' managed controversial Victoria County airport project (2)
- State officials investigate Cuero prison death as homicide (2)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud set to lead panel on border security (2)
- Victoria man struggles to find help after he was robbed at gunpoint (2)
- 5 arrested in Swan Drive shooting investigation (1)
- College kids return $725 found in Bible to owner (1)
- Cat Selfies: Chance and the barn cat (1)
- Beth Brink: Hydration is a must in South Texas (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.