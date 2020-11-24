Betty Sue Dearing Nichols
EDNA — Betty Sue Dearing Nichols, 81, of Edna, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with bile duct cancer.
Betty was born on July 2, 1939 to Thomas Jefferson Dearing and Donnie Sipe Dearing in Houston, Texas. After graduating from Jefferson Davis High School in 1957, she landed her first job in the banking industry, kicking off a 49-year career in banking.
In 1959 she met the love of her life, Roderick Joseph Nichols and they wed in 1961. They had 2 children, Laurie and Lisa. In 1965 the family relocated from Houston, Texas to Katy, Texas and lived there for the next 42 years.
After retiring in 2007, Betty and Rod moved to Edna, Texas to be near their grandchildren. Betty spent her time enjoying going to her granddaughters’ sporting events, spending time with family and occasional trips to the casino.
Betty was predeceased by her father, Thomas Jefferson Dearing; mother, Donnie Sipe Dearing; and sister, Donna Dearing Nichols.
She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Roderick Joseph Nichols of Edna; daughters Laurie Nichols of Victoria, Lisa Gabrysch (Kent) of Edna; grandchildren, Stephanie Laskowski (Luke), Courtney Novella (Jonathan), Morgan Gabrysch (fiancé Rhett Musser) and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Novella and one on the way, Madisyn Laskowski.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in La Salle. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery. (Mask and social distancing is required)
Pallbearers will be Luke Laskowski, Jonathan Novella, Rhett Musser, Payton Gabrysch, Glenn Gabrysch and Logan Gabrysch.
We would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers who so lovingly cared for Betty during her illness.
Memorial donations may be made to Jackson County Home Health or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
