Betty Sue Kupatt
PORT LAVACA — Betty Sue Kupatt, 86, of Port Lavaca passed away February 23, 2022. She was born July 26, 1935 in Byhalia, MS, to Homer Byron and Alma Appleton. She taught elementary school for two years in Arkansas, one year in Florida, and the remainder of her 33 years for Calhoun County ISD. She taught Bible classes, volunteered at the Food Pantry, and enjoyed visiting the nursing home in her younger years. She also enjoyed painting, reading, and had a gift for playing the piano. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church for most of her adult life after marrying the love of her life, Clarence Kupatt.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa K. Pilgram (Thomas); and 2 grandsons, Zachary and Brandt Pilgram.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Nellie K. Appleton; husband, Clarence Roy Kupatt; daughter, Brenda Ruppe; and sister, Bonita Sparrow.
Visitation will be Monday, February 28, 2022 from 6-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Richard Meyer, Mark Mueller, Mike Hahn, Cecil Brooks, Zachary Pilgram, and Brandt Pilgram. Honorary pallbearers are the late Leroy Hahn, Ervin “Hammie” Berger, Kenneth Boyd-Robertson, Max Sturm, Marvin Spree, and William Sturm.
The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks for the care, compassion, and love for our mom offered by all of her caregivers such as Wanda Skovan and those at Trinity Shores, but especially to those at Today’s Assisted Living in Yoakum, Texas, and Crown Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made to Crown Hospice or to the Calhoun County Humane Society.
