Betty Sue Moon
VICTORIA — Betty Sue Moon, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 21, 2022. She was born March 29, 1943, in San Benito, TX to the late Roy and Marie Thacker Fellers.
Betty graduated from San Benito High School in 1961. She married the late Robert “Bob” L. Moon on April 7, 1961, and the couple resided in San Benito, TX where they started their family with two sons - Bob and Alan, and two daughters, Laura and Tracy. Betty was a member of the Baptist Temple Church and worked in the Medical Records department at Dolly Vinsant Memorial Hospital for many years before the family relocated to Victoria, TX in 1983.
Betty was a truly gifted artist with a passion for creating all types of beautiful needlework, embroidery, cross-stitching, sewing, paintings, and ceramics. She also loved caring for her beloved pets, especially her dogs and cockatiels. Betty’s ultimate pride and joy were her children and grandchildren?she adored and treasured every moment she spent being “Memaw”?and she now has five beautiful great grandchildren.
Survivors include her sister, Joyce Borello of Phoenix, AZ; children, Robert Moon Jr. (Susie) of Katy, Alan Moon (Becky) of Victoria, Laura Ingle (Joe) of Corpus Christi, and Tracy Morrison (Ron) of Olive Branch, MS; eight grandchildren, Courtney Ledbetter (Justin), Hunter Ash (Brittani), Jason Moon (Maddie), Megan Caouette (Wes), Allie Ingle, Allison Morrison, Kailee Moon, and Sarah Ingle; five great grandchildren, Jayden, Emery, Everett, Camila, and Lyla; as well as nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 26 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. The family will greet visitors from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, and the funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at Memorial Park in Victoria, TX following the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2242 West Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030. Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
