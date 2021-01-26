Betty Wolf Keil
SEADRIFT — Betty Wolf Keil, 71, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Houston, Texas at Hermann Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 20, 1949 in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Delvin and Clara Wolf.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved being on the water and fishing.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Keil; children, Christie Dowden and husband Derrick, Darrel Keil and wife Annie and Yvonne Bowman; sister, Joyce Wolf Booth; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud defends objection to election results, says "We don't know yet" about Biden's win (13)
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (13)
- Letter: America stands at a crossroads as we work through our differences (6)
- Letter: 'Ship of fools' makes a number of wrong assertions (11)
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (18)
- Constitutionality of election still in question (4)
- Syndicated column: Freedom of speech slipping away (3)
- Edna hemp business paves way for new industry (2)
- El Campo couple gives firsthand account of events at Capitol (w/ video) (2)
- Guest column: A question our community asks of itself (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.