Bettye Burwell
WESTHOFF — We are heartbroken to lose our Mom, Wife and foundation of our family, Mrs. Bettye Burwell.
Bettye was born April 8, 1936 in Bishop to the late Lowell Garland and Yuma Bishop Ramey. She grew up in Ingleside and graduated from Ingleside High School in 1954. She was a Texas Coastal Bend beauty serving as baton twirler and drum majorette. Bettye attended Texas A&I Kingsville and The University of Houston. She married Paddy Lann Burwell on March 17, 1973 in Houston. She was an appreciated educator, award-winning businesswoman, tough-as-nails rancher, and dearly loved and loving Wife and Mother.
Bettye was a leader in DeWitt County, serving on the Board of DeWitt County Medical Foundation for over 12 years. She was appointed in the late 90’s to the Texas Board of Rural Health by then Governor George W. Bush. Bettye was also involved in leadership of the Republican Party of DeWitt County, managing the elections office.
Bettye led the Sunday School Program at St. John Lutheran Church in Westhoff for approximately 10 years.
Bettye was a talented artist, painting beautiful works in oil on canvas. She was a tough competitor at bridge, poker, and dominoes, and she loved all her bridge and domino buddies in DeWitt County. She grew some of the most spectacular roses in the county and she loved being outside working in her fantastic gardens. More than anything, Bettye loved being home at the ranch, gardening, loving on her cats and dogs (and cattle and donkeys), and being surrounded by a family who loved her very, very much.
She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Paddy; sons, Jeffrey Odom, Kyle Odom (Riely Francis), Kenneth Odom (Elizabeth) and Clay Odom (Kourtnee); step-children, Patrice Burwell and Blair Burwell; sister, Sue LaBaume (Dal); brother, Randy Ramey; grandchildren, Richard, Caroline, Amelia, William, Audrey, Everett, Maxwell and Alexander; great-granddaughter, Charlotte and many nieces and nephews who were all very dear to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, 2:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Westhoff with Pastor Jan Russell Putnam officiating. Interment will follow at Westhoff Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Richard Burwell, William Burwell, Everett Odom, Sid Smith, Wyatt Martinez and Todd Bennett.
Honorary Pallbearers include Joel Bennett, Riely Francis, Ramiro Noyola, David Kennedy, Maxwell Odom and Alexander Odom.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Hospice of South Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bettye’s memory may be made to Pet Adoptions of Cuero, Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum or Hospice of South Texas.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
