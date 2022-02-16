Bettye Mae Tate
CYPRESS, FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — Bettye Mae Tate went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 am with visitation an hour prior at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Bettye was born May 9th, 1926, in Taylor, Texas to Alexander Crawford Beard and Elizabeth Lee Lankford Beard. Bettye was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilford “Wilf” Tate; siblings, Oscar Beard, Alexander “Skeeter” Beard, Esther Carrigan, Floyd Beard, and Bobby Tate Walker.
Bettye is survived by sons, Clarence Ray Tate (Charlotte) and Allen Tate (Myra); grandchildren, Michael Tate (Nicole), Martha DeLaney (Brian), Elizabeth Davis (Justin), Rachel Yattor (Hezekiah); great-grandchildren, Zyler Tate, Mylyssia Tate, and Myka Tate.
She was a resident of Victoria since the early 1950’s. During her time in Victoria, Bettye was a member of Second Baptist Church and later First Baptist Church. She had worked in the tax office in Victoria for many years. She also worked as a beautician in her sister’s salon in Luling prior to living in Victoria. She moved to Houston in 2012.
A loving mother and grandmother, Bettye enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband in their travel trailer.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Bettye’s name can be made to either of the following organizations: Houston Northwest Church Benevolence Ministry, 19911 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070 281-469-3389 HNW.orgor World Hope Ministries International, 17111 Old Louetta Rd, Houston, TX 77070 281-978-4570 www.whmi.org
Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
