Beverley Dawn Vincent
VICTORIA — On September 14, 2020 Beverley Dawn Vincent and her newborn baby boy Brandon Jacob Vincent went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. Beverley was born October 6, 1984 to Dan F. Palmer Jr. and the late Sandy M. Piazza Palmer in Aransas Pass, TX. Beverley resided in Nursery, TX for more than 35 years after coming from Greenlake, TX. She was a member of the Rocky Creek Baptist Church and she was employed as a Paparazzi Consultant.
She leaves to mourn her husband Michael A. Vincent; her son Cole Anthony Vincent, her daughters Jasmine Nicole Vincent and Jessica Maria Vincent; her brothers Dan C. Palmer of Victoria and Damon E. Palmer of Cuero; her sisters Genia M. Sparks of Mountain Home, TX; Tonya M. Hart of Cuero, TX and Dusty A, Senclair from Nursery, TX; she is also survived by her grandfather Dan F. Palmer Sr.; as well as 7 nieces, 6 nephews, 2 great grandnieces, 1 great grandnephew, brother in law Alvin Hart and sister in law Keisha Palmer.
In addition to her mother Sandy M. Palmer, Beverly is preceded in death by grandmother Anna May Palmer, grandmother Beverley Piazza, her great grandmother Eugenia Bennet, great grandmother Sadie Palmer, grandfather Cyril Piazza, great grandfather Jim Bennet, and great grandfather John D. Palmer; sister in law Jessica Torres and mother in law Linda Laredo.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
