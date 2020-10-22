Beverly Ann Rippley
VICTORIA — Beverly Ann Rippley passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born in Eugene, OR on September 11, 1946 to the late Victor Charles Heibel and Doris Lee Dugas Heibel. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Beverly leaves to mourn her husband Herb Edward Rippley, her son Kevin Rippley, her daughters Wendy Stucker, Michelle McSpadden, and Melanie Rippley; her sisters Patricia Weppler and husband Rodgers Weppler, and Leona Janke; her brother Jeffery Heibel and wife Barbara Woodall; grandchildren Ashton Stucker, Kason Stucker, Baron Stucker, Canyon McSpadden, and Arielle Hillard.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son David Rippley, daughter Shelly Rippley, her brother Charles Heibel, and brother in law Carroll Janke.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, with Father Kristopher Fuchs, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
