Beverly Bell Wood
VICTORIA — Beverly “Nana” Bell Wood passed away on July 2, 2021 in Victoria, TX. She was born September 9, 1930 in Huntsville, TX. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60+ years, the late John “Franklin” Wood and her son John F. Wood III, also by her parents Floyd Bell and Ione Resch.
She is survived by her only daughter, Ann Wood Shook (James). She has five grandchildren, Jeffery F. Wood (Kayla) of Lucas, TX., Lynn Wood Stubbs (Trey) of Inez, TX., Lucy A. Wood and Molly Wood Michaelis (Daniel), both of Victoria, TX., and Rachel M. Wood of California. She is also survived by step-grandson Bryan J. Shook (Kaye) of Victoria, TX. She has twelve great-grandchildren.
Beverly was a fifty-year member of Decora Study Club, Junior Service League, and a long-time member of First United Methodist Church. She was also a life master of The American Contract Bridge Association.
The family would like to give a heart-felt thanks to Dr. Larry Riedel, long-time family friend and physician, also to the staff and caregivers at Vitality Court of Victoria. Special thanks to Rachel Deleon of Victoria, helper and dear friend for many years. Many thanks to the special people at Hospice of South Texas for their care and kindness.
Services will be held at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Friday, July 9th at 10 a.m., burial immediately following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, followed by a reception at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria, TX. 77901, Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, TX. 77901, or Adopt-A-Pet, 8215 Houston Hwy., Victoria, TX. 77904.
