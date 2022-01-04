Beverly DuPre’Connally
VICTORIA — Beverly DuPre’ Connally quietly passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was 92 and feisty to the end. She was born December 5, 1929 to Margaret DeTar DuPre’ and William Lipscomb DuPre’ in Victoria, Texas. She weighed 5 lbs.
After graduating from Patti Welder High School, she attended Stephens College and SMU where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. There she met and fell in love with Bob Connally at the Zeta-KA pledge night. Their first date was to Flag Pole Hill for a picnic. “I couldn’t stand him at that time, fact is he pinched me and I slapped him!” Eventually she gave in. “He was sweet and kind, remember you can’t go by first impression.” It wasn’t long before Bob gave her his fraternity pin. Their courtship lasted two years and they were married June, 25, 1949. They lived in Beeville, Texas for two years before moving to Victoria. There, Beverly taught at Trinity Episcopal Parish school while raising three children.
Beverly was an active volunteer, serving as President of the Junior Service League, a member of the Court of Six Flags, Bronte’ Club, Club 20, Victoria Country Club and served on the Executive Board of the Salvation Army. She was also very involved as a member of Grace Community Bible Church. Beverly’s ambition was to “see the world” and that she did. She and Bob made several trips with friends all over Europe, the Caribbean, California, Colorado and New Orleans. She traveled with her daughter-in-law to Boston, California, New York, Virginia, and Washington DC. But her heart belonged in Rockport, spending time with dear friends and crabbing with her grandchildren whom she adored.
Beverly is predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Robert Linzie Connally. She is survived by her children, Mary Carlisle Hamm and husband, Thomas Zachary Hamm III, Robert Linzie Connally, Jr., William DuPre’ Connally and wife, Leigh Ann Belcher Connally and their families: Madeline Hamm Griggs and husband, Chase Ritter Griggs, Thomas Zachary Hamm IV and fiancé, Holly Ann Ostrander, Leigh Carlisle Connally and spouse, Katherine Parks Blackwell, William DuPre’ Connally,Jr. and fiancé, Meredith Francis Allen.
There will be a private graveside service due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to remember Beverly can make a contribution to: The Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis Street, Victoria, Texas 77901.
