Beverly Jo Glass
VICTORIA — Beverly Jo Glass, 95, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Victoria. She was born in McAllen, Texas to the late Mike and Margaret Worthing Block on August 25, 1926. She was a homemaker, always taking care of her beloved family, and a member of the Church of Christ.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband; David M. “Buddy” Glass Sr., and parents; Mike and Margaret Worthing Block.
Beverly is survived by daughters; Cathy (Roy) Williams, and Dian (Bob) Walker, son; David M. (Ruth) Glass Jr., six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1-2 p.m., immediately followed by Funeral Service at 2 p.m., all at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Honoring her by serving as Pallbearers will be Brian Carter, Justin Glass, Jered Glass, Jordan Glass, Carter Williams, Cord Carter, and Cade Carter. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Bob Walker, Roy Williams, Mike Block, Jeff Johnson, and Jerod Meurer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her honor to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Avenue, Victoria, Texas 77901.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Automatic assault rifles should be banned (13)
- The Second Amendment is not absolute (6)
- Gridlock (3)
- Letter: Placing some reasonable restrictions on guns does no damage to the Constitution (2)
- Letter: Too many biased guest columnists (2)
- Don't allow lawmakers to 'thoughts-and-prayers' away the horrible Uvalde massacre (11)
- Gov. Abbott asks for legislative recommendations in response to Uvalde shooting (1)
- Founder never meant for settlement to be named 'Victoria' (1)
- Dennis Patillo: Quick pickles are easier than canned pickles (1)
- VISD board approves $1.7M contract for Liberty campus renovations, hires principal (1)
- Guest column: Policies beyond prayers, works beyond faith (1)
- Donald E. Beckham (1)
- Dave Sather: The behavioral apocalypse (1)
- Do you think the new traffic light at Victoria’s Houston Highway H-E-B will improve pedestrian safety? (1)
- Don Lee Srubar (1)
- County to decide which advertising firm will help Victoria Regional Airport (1)
- Beverly Jo Glass (1)
Online Poll
Are you staying cool in this heat?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.