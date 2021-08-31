Beverly Lincke
Beverly Lincke
CUERO — Beverly Ann Hahn Lincke, age 74, passed away, Friday, August 27, 2021.
She was born July 4, 1947 in Cuero to Paul and Elleen “Babe” Dreyer Hahn.
She graduated from St. Michael Catholic School and graduated from Cuero High School in 1965 and shortly afterwards married the love of her life, Larry Lincke. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America. She was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award for St. Michael’s Catholic School in 2021. She enjoyed traveling and fishing with Larry. She was a very caring and charitable person. She was a supporter of Agricultural Education and one of the co-founders of the prison ministries at the Stevenson Unit prison in Cuero.
Survivors: nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and caregivers.
Preceded in death by: parents. Paul and Elleen “Babe” Hahn; husband, Larry Lincke and her brother, Byron Hahn.
Visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Rosary 1:30 p.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Rev. Jacob Mendoza and Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Mask are required.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic School or St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.