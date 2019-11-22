BEVERLY YVETTE MCAFEE VICTORIA - Beverly Yvette McAfee passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 55. She was born December 22, 1963 to Charles Goode Sr. and Cora Sue Warren. Beverly was a resident of Victoria for more than 30 years and attended Faith Family Church. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sons Naquin Andre Herron and Walter Herron Jr.; her brother Charles Ray Goode, Jr., and her sisters Charmon, Glenda and Tamicka. She is also survived by 1 grandchild, Madison Herron. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Herron Sr. A chapel service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria with Rev. Kelvin Washington, officiating. Interment to follow at Thomaston Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
