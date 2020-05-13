BEVERLY GRACE WHITE OTWELL GOLIAD - Beverly Grace White Otwell, 87, of Goliad, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born December 29, 1932 to Clarice and Sidney White, in Holdenville, Oklahoma. She married Darrell Otwell on March 6, 1958 in Greenville, Mississippi, and were married for 30 years until he passed on March 6, 1988. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Sidney Forrest White, and great-grandson, Fischer Weems. Beverly is survived by her children, Mark Otwell, Melanie Coker (Larry), Paul Otwell (Merle) and Danette Wofford (Frank); Grandchildren, Justin Stehling (Natalie), Hollie Wenzel (Ryan), Sara Lassmann (Jordan), Caitlin Stehling, (Ryan), Tara Otwell (Jeffery), Taylor Jensen (Shelby), Hayden Otwell (Elise), Lisa Weems (Jacob) and Amy Camacho (Edward); 16 great grandchildren; sisters, Colleen Kirk (Eddie), Sydney Holder, and Shelia Maynard (Glen) and many nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother and homemaker, and an accomplished seamstress, and in her later years spent her days doing beautiful embroidery work. One of her proudest achievements was helping establish the Goliad County EMS in the early 1980's. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday May 15th, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad, with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 14th from 10-6, at Grace Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Justin Stehling, Hayden Otwell, Frank Wofford, Jordan Lassmann, Ryan Wenzel, and Shelby Jensen. Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Coker, Glen Maynard, Terry Otwell Sr, Roger Odem, Lionel & Wanda Garcia and Mary Flores. Donations are donor's choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.