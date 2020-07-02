BEVERLY WARZECHA FLOWER MOUND - Beverly Warzecha, 83, of Flower Mound passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born to the late Albert and Ann Fanty on March 20, 1937 in Governor's Island in New York. She married Robert Warzecha on August 24, 1963 in Leavenworth, Kansas. After getting married, they moved to Maui where she lived and raised her family for 27 years. While living on Maui she worked at St. Anthony High School, a job she thoroughly enjoyed until they relocated to Texas in 1992 to be near their children. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother to six grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Reed and spouse John Reed of Grand Prairie; Vicky Ruesy and spouse Jim Ruesy of Flower Mound; son, Stephen Warzecha and spouse Jennifer Warzecha of Colleyville; grandchildren, Peyton Reed of Dallas, Robert Reed of Dallas, Abbie Ruesy of Flower Mound, Jake Ruesy of Flower Mound, Caitlyn Warzecha and Hailey Warzecha, both of Colleyville. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 30 years, Robert Warzecha; infant daughter, Laura Jane Warzecha; sister, Marcella Wallsmith; brothers, Albert Fanty and Paul Fanty. Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, 9 AM, with a rosary to begin at 9:30 AM at St. Michaels Catholic Church. Funeral Services will follow the rosary on Friday, July 3,2020, 10 AM with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Beverly requests a donation be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the American Cancer Society. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
